Game of two halves, two teams going in opposite directions?

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Aston Villa were six points above Southampton at the start of October - and now sit four points behind them after the Saints' 1-0 win.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have taken 10 points from four league matches, as many as in their previous 12 games.

It was the archetypal game of two halves on Friday night.

In the first half, Southampton were first to everything and created all the chances.

In the second half, it was Aston Villa.

But the only goal came after just three minutes through Adam Armstrong.

That proved to be Dean Smith's final match in charge - Villa now have to wait over two weeks for a chance to turn round this five-game losing run.