Transfer news: Arsenal deny signing 'little Messi'
- Published
Arsenal have denied they have officially signed a four-year-old who became an Instagram sensation and instead say the kid dubbed 'Little Messi' is playing at one of their development centres. (Sun), external
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he was not worried that 21-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who was the subject of two bids from Aston Villa in the summer, would leave the Gunners. (Metro), external
Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, is open to a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. (Talksport), external