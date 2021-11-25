Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season (won two, drawn four). They last avoided defeat in their first seven home games of a league campaign in 1993-94 (second tier), while they last did so in the top-flight in 1990-91.

Aston Villa got off to a winning start under Steven Gerrard against Brighton last time out – the only manager to win both of his first two Premier League games in charge of the Villans was John Gregory in March 1998.

Palace are without defeat in their past seven Premier League games (won two, drawn five), the longest current unbeaten run in the competition. The Eagles themselves last had a longer unbeaten run in the competition in December 2017 (eight games).