BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Published

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season (won two, drawn four). They last avoided defeat in their first seven home games of a league campaign in 1993-94 (second tier), while they last did so in the top-flight in 1990-91.

  • Aston Villa got off to a winning start under Steven Gerrard against Brighton last time out – the only manager to win both of his first two Premier League games in charge of the Villans was John Gregory in March 1998.

  • Palace are without defeat in their past seven Premier League games (won two, drawn five), the longest current unbeaten run in the competition. The Eagles themselves last had a longer unbeaten run in the competition in December 2017 (eight games).

  • Meanwhile, Villa have lost their past three Premier League away games, last losing more in a row on the road in the competition between February 2016 and September 2019 (10).