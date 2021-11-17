Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more.
In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).
No team has failed to score in more different Premier League matches than Watford this season (seven). In the four games in which the Hornets have managed to find the net, however, they’ve netted at least three goals on three occasions.