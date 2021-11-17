Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more.

In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).