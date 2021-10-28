Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the performances of squad players in Tuesday's Carabao Cup shootout defeat by Chelsea has provided "a very good signal".

Hasenhuttl made nine changes for the Stamford Bridge loss but saw his side hold the European champions to a goalless draw at 90 minutes before losing on penalties.

“This is what you want to have as a manager, players that are showing up," said Hasenhuttl. "It was a very important game for players who haven’t played too much this season and for us to see that we can trust them.

“They did a fantastic job, we played a fantastic game in a little bit of a different way but against such a team I think it was a very good signal and it was brilliant.”

Southampton travel to Watford on Saturday following a home win over Leeds and a draw against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Saints are winless on the road in the league since March, while Watford go into the fixture off the back of a 5-2 away win at Everton - manager Claudio Ranieri's first since taking charge.

"They seem to have found a turnaround, but for us we should focus on what we want do and go there with the same conviction as we showed on Tuesday," added Hasenhuttl.