Klopp on injuries, the title race & Potter

Naby Keita is available after being stretchered off at Old Trafford last weekend but the game comes too soon for Thiago Alcantara, who returned to full training yesterday. Klopp adds that Fabinho will "probably" be out;

The Reds have to be at their "brilliant best" to stand a chance of winning the Premier League and to be champions, you have to be consistent;

On Brighton, Klopp says he’s a "big admirer" of Graham Potter and adds that the Seagulls are a "football-playing side" and acknowledges that they have defended well this year, conceding only nine goals. He says "to pass the ball like they did" against Manchester City is difficult to do;