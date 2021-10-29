Klopp on injuries, the title race & Potter
- Published
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been previewing Liverpool’s Premier League match against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:
Naby Keita is available after being stretchered off at Old Trafford last weekend but the game comes too soon for Thiago Alcantara, who returned to full training yesterday. Klopp adds that Fabinho will "probably" be out;
The Reds have to be at their "brilliant best" to stand a chance of winning the Premier League and to be champions, you have to be consistent;
On Brighton, Klopp says he’s a "big admirer" of Graham Potter and adds that the Seagulls are a "football-playing side" and acknowledges that they have defended well this year, conceding only nine goals. He says "to pass the ball like they did" against Manchester City is difficult to do;
On the returning Adam Lallana, Klopp said the midfielder "set the standard from the first to the last day" of his time at Liverpool. He says Lallana has a working mentality that was "really rare", he’s one of the best players he’s ever worked with and is really looking forward to seeing him again.
