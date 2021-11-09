Raphinha: This player was desperately unlucky not to get into my team last week after a blistering performance at Norwich. However, that's the way it goes in football sometimes.

Against Leicester, it was impossible to ignore the Brazilian again. It's painfully obvious to me that here is a player who sets Elland Road alight, but the question is for how long?

Raphinha is a top-class player and most of them play in the Champions League. It's only a matter of time.

