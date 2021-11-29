Leeds v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
Leeds have won each of their past five home league games against Crystal Palace, since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.
In the Premier League, Crystal Palace have lost four of their past six meetings with Leeds, winning the other two in August 1997 (2-0) and November 2020 (4-1).
This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Palace with the Eagles above the Whites in the table since March 1991, when third-placed Palace won 2-1 against fourth-placed Leeds at Elland Road with goals from Ian Wright and John Salako.