Spartak Moscow v Leicester: Who makes your Foxes team?

Leicester take on Spartak Moscow in the Europa League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Brendan Rodgers choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United - and before visiting Brentford on Sunday - or will he put out his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Foxes team to face Spartak Moscow