Confirmed team - West Ham v Genk

West Ham boss David Moyes makes six changes to the side that beat Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alphonse Areola gets a start in goal, with Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko all coming in.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is fit to start after undergoing plastic surgery on a facial injury suffered against the Toffees.

Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio drop out.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Bowen.

Genk XI: Vandevoordt, Preciado, Cuesta, Lucumi, Arteaga, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Bongonda, Ito, Onuachu.