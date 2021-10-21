Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he will not give himself the credit for what he believes has been "progression" at the club during his three years in charge.

Smith, 50, took charge of Villa on 10 October 2018, when the club were 14th in the Championship.

He now says the club have amassed a playing squad capable of finishing in the top half of the Premier League.

“It’s been a progression for the football club," said Smith.

"I’m not going to just pat myself on the back for that because we’ve had unbelievable backing from the owners and the support from above, including the sporting directors and CEO.

“You look at our playing squad now and it’s a playing squad that should finish in the top half of this league."

Villa currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League and host Arsenal on Friday.

In his pre-match news conference, Smith said he was "starting to get a fully fit squad again" and confirmed Matty Cash, Keinan Davis, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey are all available after overcoming injuries.

