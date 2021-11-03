Manchester United showed the kind "fight" in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Atalanta that they have been criticised for not delivering in recent games, says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

United fought back twice to draw in Italy, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his second goal on the night in injury time to salvage a point.

It meant Ronaldo has now scored in four consecutive Champions League games, the first Manchester United player to do so since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003.

Afterwards, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Ronaldo to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, adding his striker is "getting better and better for us".

"I saw fight and that is something Manchester United have been accused of not showing enough of," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It was always gong to be difficult against an Atalanta side that run all over you. They grind you down. Physically, United had to be at their maximum. They did tire but they did show an awful lot of desire to get something from this game.

"Goals are the hardest thing to come by. With Ronaldo, if you have a guy that’s world class, it’s his job to do that. He did it magnificently once again. Two outrageous goals. We have come to expect it."

