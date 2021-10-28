Frank on keeper decisions, injuries & five subs
- Published
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Burnley.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
With first-choice keeper David Raya out injured, Frank says one of Matthew Cox or Nathan Sheppard will be on the bench. Alvaro Fernandez will continue in goal;
Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock could be available to play but both will be assessed before the trip to Turf Moor;
Frank reiterated that he was impressed with his players' performance in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Stoke;
He also said he supported the reintroduction of five substitutes in the Premier League.