Two Liverpool players feature in Garth's team of the week

Trent Alexander-Arnold: This was another superb display of precision passing from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He produced two assists on this occasion against Arsenal and they will join a long list of assists for the full-back since his arrival on the scene at Anfield.

Sadio Mane: The touchline row between Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp ignited the crowd and Klopp knew it would. Mane, the architect of the incident with Takehiro Tomiyasu, also took advantage of Anfield's rise in temperature with a well-taken goal and a glorious assist.

