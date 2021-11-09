Man City quartet picked out by Garth

Joao Cancelo: When Cancelo fires balls into the box they are done so with purpose. Just ask Luke Shaw, who should have dispatched Cancelo's second most dangerous ball of the match into the stands, but instead it paralysed Shaw and left keeper David de Gea exposed at the back post.

Ruben Dias: This lad is starting to come back to the boil very nicely. In the opening exchanges there was a moment when it looked like United captain Harry Maguire would have scored with a header had it not been for a superb challenge by Dias. He has brains as well as brawn.

Rodri: The club need not worry any longer as they have a player who can now replace Fernandinho. Rodri is City's new silent assassin. In fact, if you're not looking out for him you would hardly know he's there - unless you're playing for the opposition.

Bernardo Silva: The scoreline didn't tell the whole story, but at the heart of the derby win was Silva. The Portugal international has been outstanding this season and he picked United's pocket and was unfortunate not to add a couple of goals to the one that put the game well out of their reach.

Read what else Garth had to say about Cancelo, Dias, Rodri and Silva, plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week