Potter needs experienced players to remain calm

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

It’s inevitable that some tension may be growing among the Seagulls’ fanbase after a run of seven Premier League games without a win. Despite controlling large swathes of the game and dominating possession, Graham Potter’s side, not for the first time, lacked a cutting edge.

The use of Leandro Trossard as a false nine has troubled teams like Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks but against teams that are compact and more restrained it has proved less effective.

When things aren’t working Potter is swift to tinker but the substitutions at Villa Park failed to pay off and the removal of Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella saw their most effective attacking options disappear. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s changes took full effect. The experienced Ashley Young set up the crucial first goal and showed what a key figure he could be for the new manager.

There are still positives to take from the start of the season but Potter will need his experienced players to remain calm and guide them through a tricky patch if they are to avoid slipping further down the Premier League table. The swift return of striker Danny Welbeck from injury would certainly help.