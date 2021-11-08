Solskjaer facing same fate as Moyes?

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

The international break could feel like a long time for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after another dismal display and another demoralising defeat at home, this time in the derby against Manchester City.

The 2-0 scoreline flatters the Reds, with Pep Guardiola's City in complete control of the game, with only some fine saves from David de Gea denying them a more convincing victory.

The bigger worry for United is how they couldn't find any foothold in the contest even after Eric Bailly had sliced past his own keeper to give the away side an early lead. In fact, United had more shots on their own goal than City's, with Ederson only required to make a single save to deny Ronaldo in the first half.

City were utterly dominant, making more passes in each half than United could muster in the entire game.

Only once before have United lost at home to Liverpool and City in the same season. That was under David Moyes in 2013-14, and he didn't even see out the season. Will Ole be able to avoid a similar fate?