Antonio Conte is set to sign a £20m contract as Tottenham manager, with Spurs' players ready for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, 52, to take training on Tuesday. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Conte has asked Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for a transfer budget of about £237m to buy six Serie A-based players he has identified. (Calciomercato, via Express), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham are set to pay Nuno Espirito Santo a severance package worth £14m - but a clause in the Portuguese coach's contract would have allowed Spurs to sack him for free at the end of the season if they had failed to finish in the top six of the Premier League. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column