Wolves v West Ham: Last time out

Wolves host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

West Ham moved into the top four with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Molineux back in April.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was in inspired form, scoring a fine solo goal and playing a part in the other two for Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.

Leander Dendoncker headed home for Wolves just before half-time and substitute Fabio Silva rolled in a fine strike midway through the second half to reduce the deficit to one goal, but the Hammers held on.

The win moved David Moyes' side above Chelsea with eight games remaining. Wolves remained in 14th place after a third defeat in four matches.