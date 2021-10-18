Manchester United are too easy to play against because of the way they're set up, says former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

United's defeat at Leicester prompted questions for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and left his side sixth in the Premier League, five points off leaders Chelsea.

"For me, Manchester United have too many players who don't want to defend," Murphy told Match of the Day 2.

"They play with four attacking players nearly all the time.

"Most successful teams over the years - Liverpool, Chelsea winning the Champions League last year, Italy winning the Euros - all three attacking players.

"For Manchester United the question is, is it the system that Ole is playing? Or is it the fact there are not repercussions for the players not carrying out the system properly?

"Would United have more points and be better defensively if Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Antonio Conte were in charge? I think the answer has to be yes as they are too easy to play against.

"While they wait for superstars to produce magic moments they are not going to compete with City and Liverpool."

You can watch the segment from 51'40 here.