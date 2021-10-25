Chelsea 7-0 Norwich: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Mason Mount kicked off the scoring for Chelsea after eight minutes, netting his first Blues goal since their Champions League semi-final second leg win against Real Madrid in MayPublished15 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the Blues' lead just 10 minutes later, scoring his first of the seasonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell were also on the scoresheet. James chipped the ball over Tim Krul for Chelsea's third, while Chilwell scored in his fourth successive game to extend the Blues' lead to 4-0Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A hat-trick for Mount and a 7-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side keeps them at the top of the Premier League table after nine matches