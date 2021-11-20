Watford v Manchester United: Confirmed team news
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 away at Arsenal before the international break.
Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Adam Masina come in, while Danny Rose and Ozan Tufan drop to the bench. Juraj Kucka is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal.
Watford XI: Foster, Louza, King, Cleverley, Masina, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Rose, Ekong, Pedro, Goslin, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has also decided to go with three changes to his Manchester United team following the 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City two weeks ago.
England winger Jadon Sancho is handed a place in the starting line-up, along with Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic.
Jesse Lingard, whose contract talks with the club have broken down, is on the bench with Donny van de Beek.
Mason Greenwood misses out due to testing positive for Covid-19.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, McTominay.
Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek.