Watford v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has also decided to go with three changes to his Manchester United team following the 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City two weeks ago.

England winger Jadon Sancho is handed a place in the starting line-up, along with Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic.

Jesse Lingard, whose contract talks with the club have broken down, is on the bench with Donny van de Beek.

Mason Greenwood misses out due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, McTominay.

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek.