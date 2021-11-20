BBC Sport

Norwich v Southampton: Confirmed team news

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith has named three changes to the side which recorded a first win of the season against Brentford prior to the international break.

Todd Cantwell is handed a first league start since August, as Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour and defender Grant Hanley also come in.

Andrew Omobamidele and Pierre Lees-Melou drop to the bench, while Kieran Dowell misses out.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Gilmour, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes just the one change to the Saints side which defeated Dean Smith's Aston Villa 1-0 last time out.

That sees 22-year-old Ibrahima Diallo replace the absent Stuart Armstrong at Carrow Road.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Smallbone, Tella, Walcott, Valery.

