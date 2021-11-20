Norwich v Southampton: Confirmed team news

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith has named three changes to the side which recorded a first win of the season against Brentford prior to the international break.

Todd Cantwell is handed a first league start since August, as Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour and defender Grant Hanley also come in.

Andrew Omobamidele and Pierre Lees-Melou drop to the bench, while Kieran Dowell misses out.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Gilmour, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.