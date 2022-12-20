We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Frank Lampard to snap up for Everton.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Joe: I feel like we could get Dominik Livakovic or maybe Harry Souttar as they were very good at the World Cup and are in our price range.

Dale: Really liked Enzo Fernandez for Argentina, Randal Kolo Muani, the Japan players and Mohammed Kudus from Ghana.

Richard: Obviously a striker is needed to cover Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Maybe try for Kylian Mbappe?

Dave: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.