West Ham new boy Flynn Downes says his move to the London Stadium "has still not sunk in" after playing for his boyhood club for the first time in a friendly with Ipswich.

"It's surreal," he told West Ham TV, external. "It's not sunk in yet. I can't thank everyone enough - it's just been absolutely crazy.

"The love and support level shown to me is unbelievable."

Downes was born in Brentwood but came through the ranks at Ipswich before starring last season in the Championship with Swansea.

"It's a dream to be here but I just want to get better and help the team achieve big things," he said.

"As a new player you come in and you don't know what to expect. But they've made me feel so at home.

"They're a lovely group of lads and that's why they've done so well."