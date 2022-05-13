Jesse Marsch says red cards in Leeds’ last two games “killed us” and that the relegation-threatened side “can't have that again".

Daniel James was sent off in the defeat against Chelsea three days after Luke Ayling saw red in the loss at Arsenal.

Neither player will feature again this season for the Whites, who face Brighton on Sunday as they fight to save themselves from the drop.

Leeds' disciplinary record of 97 yellow cards and three reds is a Premier League record - but Marsch does not believe he has fired up his players too much before games.

He said: "I asked that question internally with our coaching staff - are we over-motivating?

“But even my last talk before Chelsea was calm. I've tried to have my finger on the pulse of what the team need."