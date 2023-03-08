Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

The draw against Everton had plenty of highs and lows. The defending for Everton’s goals was the low point, but the fact Forest fought from behind - twice - was encouraging, and Brennan Johnson’s second goal was superbly taken.

Perhaps the biggest positive was the return of Ryan Yates. It’s been a difficult few weeks for him and, without doubt, Forest have felt his absence. But in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch, he gave a fine demonstration of why he’s been so sorely missed.

From a clever pass to set up Johnson’s second equaliser, to racing back from midfield to be the last line of defence and stopping a potential Everton third, to clenching his fists in front of the crowd and calling for (even!) more noise, he quickly re-established himself as Forest’s driving force.

And how far he’s come as a player. Yet another graduate from Forest’s academy, Yates came through loan spells at Barrow, Shrewsbury, Notts County and Scunthorpe, and suffered trial by social media after breaking into the Forest first team.

Often a target for abuse, he withstood it, and emerged an even better player - one who’s adapted to every level he’s been asked to play at and impressed a succession of managers along the way.

The roar which greeted his arrival back on to the City Ground pitch told you everything about the esteem in which Yates is now held - and you can’t help but feel his return could be crucial in Forest’s fight to survive in the Premier League.