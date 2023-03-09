Tottenham have won their past three league games against Nottingham Forest, and last won four in a row against them between August 1963 and December 1964.

Nottingham Forest have lost eight of their past 10 Premier League games in London (W1 D1), with their only win in that run coming at Wimbledon in March 1999. Forest have lost all three of their visits to the capital this season by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Tottenham are one of two sides yet to draw a Premier League game in 2023, winning five and losing five. So far this year, only Man City (seven) and Arsenal (six) have won more Premier League games than Spurs, while only Everton (six) have lost more often than them.