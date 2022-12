Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland), external

Celtic and Rangers are better transfer options than English Championship moves for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, says Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, who left Easter Road for Ibrox in 2005. (Football Scotland), external

