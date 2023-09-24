St Mirren 1-0 Hearts: Your views

We wanted to hear from you after Hearts lost to St Mirren in Paisley.

Ian: Is anyone really surprised by todays result? St Mirren do their talking on the park, Hearts do their talking in the press. Very lucky not to have suffered a heavier defeat today, yet Naismith goes on about 3 chances we had. Team selection a mystery and all this talk of pressing and being on the front foot is just that, talking. Tough month ahead.

Kevin: Yet again beaten by a team with a considerably less resources than us. The goal was schoolboy stuff, it looks like Clark shouted for it then left it - shambles. Lots of possession with no real end product this has been going on for seasons. For me Naismith has Tuesday and Saturday to save his job.

Alfie: If Naismith doesn’t get sacked, it will show how poorly run this club is. I mean how can you dominate so much possession, get so much touches in the box, and not score a goal?! We’ve got to a point where watching the club we love has now become a chore. The derby is next week, and I think we’ll have a better chance winning with an interim manager.