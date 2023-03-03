Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is a big one - a win here would give Nottingham Forest some breathing space over the bottom three, but Everton would drag Steve Cooper's side right back into trouble if they take the points.

On form, it's Forest who are clear favourites - they haven't lost at home in the league since September and are quite courageous at the City Ground, while Everton have managed only one away win all season and are often toothless too.

But, when I think about both sides and what's at stake, I don't think there will be much in it. This will be a real battle - it could get pretty jittery, and there won't be many goals.

AntsLive's prediction: 1-0

Find out how Sutton and AntsLive think the other games will go here