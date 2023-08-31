Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will travel to Brighton today to complete a surprise loan move to the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old was part of Spain’s World Cup squad last year and is widely viewed as one of the most promising young players in the game.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club, who need to create some space in their squad for the arrival on loan of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Fati had been linked with Tottenham but is understood to have been impressed by Brighton’s style of play under manager Roberto de Zerbi.

