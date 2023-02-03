He has sought to “refocus” his players after their Carabao Cup semi-final win: “My character is very stable so I was immediately thinking about West Ham. It’s more difficult for the players who have been running on a lot of emotion. It’s been a big push from me and my staff to get us ready.”

The suspended Bruno Guimaraes will be a “massive” miss: “He’s a huge player that’s done ever so well for us. The timing is really difficult but at least he makes the final. It’s an opportunity for the team to regroup and find another way.”

Allan Saint-Maximin could get a rare start in his place: “There’s potentially an opportunity for him there. I love him as a footballer and as a person and he will be massive between now and the end of the season.”

The club followed concussion protocols for Alexander Isak after his head injury against Southampton so Howe was unsure if he would be available.

On West Ham’s struggles: “It shows the strength of the Premier League that they have not got out of trouble yet. But they have a top-quality squad, with really good players and David Moyes is an incredible manager. We will have to be at our best.”