With the January transfer window fast approaching, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed that former fans' favourite Callum Paterson could be on his way back to Tynecastle.

When Paterson left Hearts back in the summer of 2017 to join Cardiff City he was still recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in his last game for the Jambos, a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock six months previously.

He made his belated Cardiff debut in October 2017 and scored 10 goals that season, as well as featuring four times for Scotland. After three years in Wales, Paterson made the move to Sheffield Wednesday and again was a regular source of goals, scoring 18 goals in 78 appearances.

Hearts would be getting much more than a target-man though. In his previous spell at Tynecastle, Paterson was used in multiple positions. From full-back, to various midfield roles, and of course he proved to be a real thorn to opponents as a striker, with particular success at set-pieces.

Paterson is out of contract next summer with the Yorkshire club, so it may be that an initial loan with a view to a longer-term deal may be on the cards.