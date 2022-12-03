Ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup expects midfielder Glen Kamara to be central to new manager Michael Beale's plans. (Record), external

Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has defended the club's signing and contract policy. (Sun), external

Wilson is "absolutely sure" he has delivered on his mandate, while accepting there is "a load of work to do" in future transfer windows. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to offer teen right-back Jack Wylie a new contract to fend off interest from England's Premier League. (Sun), external