Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea’s new owners were able to withhold £100m from the price they paid for the club because of potential “unforeseen liabilities”.

A consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly paid £2.5bn for Chelsea, with a further commitment to invest £1.75bn.

But the complex nature of buying Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, which had to be signed off by government, meant there is a possibility of further costs arising.

Abramovich was sanctioned after putting the club up for sale in March, and there were complications over Chelsea's parent company Fordstam Ltd owing a £1.6bn loan to a separate company with suspected links to Abramovich.

The proceeds of the sale are set to go to a charitable trust for victims of the war in Ukraine but, if no liabilities materialise, the new owners will pay the full price. As part of the sanctions, Abramovich is not allowed to benefit.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “It is not unusual in these types of transactions, particularly deals completed in an accelerated timeframe, to withhold an amount related to any unforeseen liabilities that may arise from transactions that occurred prior to the sale.”

Boehly and founder of Clearlake Capital Behdad Eghbali were made directors of Chelsea on Tuesday, according to filings on Companies House.

Private equity firm Clearlake will be a majority owner of the club.