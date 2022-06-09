Liverpool and Man City dominate Premier League Team of the Year

Player from Liverpool and Manchester United have dominated the PFA's Premier League team of the year.

Champions City and runners-up Liverpool contribute nine of the eleven players selected.

City boast João Cancelo, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in the stellar side.

Liverpool have goalkeeper Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the XI.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea's departed centre-back Antonio Rudiger were also selected.

Do you agree with the XI? Let us know on #bbcfootball.

