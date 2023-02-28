Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

It was another step in the right direction for Wolves after a 1-1 draw with Fulham on Friday. I'm sure Julen Lopetegui will want more of the same, especially with tough games against Liverpool and Tottenham coming up.

He made an interesting decision to recall Raul Jimenez. Despite better performances going forward recently, we were still lacking something up top. Lopetegui has seemed to prefer Diego Costa but it was a pleasant surprise to see Jimenez get another chance and it was an encouraging performance too. You can tell he's still not 100% match sharp, but his hold-up play was good and he provided a really nice assist for Pablo Sarabia.

The key thing for Lopetegui to work on, though, is consistency throughout the 90 minutes.

Wolves completely dominated in the first half, arguably our most convincing 45 minutes of the season. However, in the second half we looked a different team.

Naturally, teams sit back a little to secure a lead, but we lost our spark going forward too. The substitutes didn't have the effect they should have done with Daniel Podence and Adama Traore having quiet cameos.

Another point on the board for Wolves though and with some favourable results going our way, it turned out to be a good weekend. If Wolves can grab any points from the next two games, we'll be absolutely fine.