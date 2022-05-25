Chelsea's new owners are all but confirmed, with the club agreeing terms on its £4.25bn ($5.2bn) sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key players behind the takeover.

Todd Boehly owns 20% of seven-time baseball World Series champions the LA Dodgers and is also a part-owner of US women's basketball outfit the Los Angeles Sparks.

Together with Mark Walter, he also has a 27% stake in NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boehly founded founded Eldridge Industries in 2015 , a private holding company that invests in multiple industries including life insurance firms, real estate companies, technology companies and food industries.

Clearlake Capital is a Californian private equity firm, which would own a majority of the shares in Chelsea. It has more than $72bn (£58bn) of assets under management.

Mark Walter is the chief executive of Guggenheim Partners, a privately held global financial services firm that has headquarters in New York and Chicago. Guggenheim Partners has more than $310bn (£250bn) in assets under management.

Hansjoerg Wyss is worth $5bn (£4bn) and amassed his fortune through the sale of his medical device manufacturer Synthes to Johnson & Johnson in 2012.

The Swiss billionaire holds stakes in biotech companies Novocure and Molecular Partners.