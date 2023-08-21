Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown showed concern for Chelsea on Match of the Day 2 after their defeat byWest Ham: "It’s five wins in their last 31 matches, They need to start scoring goals, I think it's 18 goals in their last 19 away games.

"If I’m a Chelsea fan, I want to see improvement and I’m wondering who’s my number nine, who’s going to be scoring the goals.

"They need to be more ruthless, 17 shots on goal but who’s putting them away?"

Former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend was more hopeful of Cheslea's future: "I worked under Pochettino at Spurs and of course he wants to win football matches, but he's a head coach, he puts greater importance on coaching his players in the early part of the season and hoping the fitness pays off at the end of the season."

"Yes he would like to win football matches, but there's no need to panic at this stage of the season."

