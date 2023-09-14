Rodgers on Abada injury, derby win & Champions League

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Celtic's Premiership game with Dundee this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:

  • Liel Abada being ruled out for three to four months is unfortunate but provides an opportunity for someone else to step in and impress.

  • Reo Hatate is available again after injury, while Luis Palma could make his debut but won't return from Honduras duty until Friday.

  • On leaving the likes of Maik Nawrocki – who is injured - and Alexandro Bernabei out of Celtic’s Champions League squad, Rodgers said he had to approach it “strategically” and ensure positions had adequate cover.

  • On Celtic’s current bad luck with injuries, he says: “I’d rather have it now. It was well documented the players we had missing against Rangers, but the glue that keeps us together always is our togetherness, personality and organisation.”

  • The derby win at Ibrox was a “real galvanising performance and result” for the squad.

  • Roders is relishing Celtic’s upcoming Champions League campaign where the club are “going up a few notches in terms of levels”.

  • Rodgers says new signings don’t realise the expectation at Celtic and mental strength required to play for the club until they arrive.

  • It’s up to Celtic to “find the solutions” against Dundee if they sit deep in a similar manner to St Johnstone who took a point from Parkhead last month.

