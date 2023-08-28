'No reason for Celtic to panic'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that there is "no reason to panic" for Celtic, despite a disappointing Scottish Premiership draw against St Johnstone.

Brendan Rodger's side crashed out of the Viaplay Cup against Kilmarnock earlier this month, and were far from their best again against St Johnstone, but Stewart is convinced that Rodgers is the right man to take the champions forward.

"Celtic are missing a lot of key players, and that clearly has an impact," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"The performances against Ross County and Aberdeen weren't sparkling, but there were moments to build upon. It all seems to have crashed down after the Kilmarnock game, and that's been compounded by the performance and result against St Johnstone.

"It was flat, lacking that intensity that you would associate with Ange Postecoglou's side, and Brendan Rodgers' first Celtic side.

"The manager has come out and spoken about how the squad's weaker, he seems a little bit unhappy with where things are, but when you look at the bigger picture, there's no reason to panic. They've got an incredibly good manager."