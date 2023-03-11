Rangers v Raith Rovers: Team news

Rangers duo Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence will be out for the remainder of the season after both players underwent surgery.

Steven Davis and Filip Helander also remain out, but Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar and Leon King are all available for selection.

Raith will be without Ross County loanee William Akio and Scott McGill, who is on loan from Hearts, as both players are cup-tied.

Kieran Ngwenya, who is on international duty with Malawi, will also be missing. Ethan Ross could return, while Scott Brown and Esmael Goncalves will be assessed after taking part in light training.