St Mirren 0-1 Hibernian: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren have relied on a really solid home defence this season and for once, Marcus Fraser faltered allowing Elie Youan - a man in form - to capitalise.

They were generally solid again though, with Youan creating that chance with a moment of brilliance. Trevor Carson only had two saves to make and neither were spectacular.

However, the Buddies lacked an attacking spark, despite the best efforts of Curtis Main. That will concern Stephen Robinson. Only Kilmarnock and Ross County have scored fewer goals in the league this season.