Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live

Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.

Newcastle's owners bought that club for the same price FSG paid for Liverpool - £300m. FSG could easily sell for 10 times that amount - if not more - if they are going to consider offers, and the Premier League remains an incredibly lucrative proposition to investors and ultra high-worth individuals.

The pound is weak at present, which makes that deal even more attractive, if those investors are coming from overseas.

Arsenal have gone five years now without being part of the Champions League and Liverpool's owners will have noted the losses Arsenal would have racked up over that time. They won't want it for their own business, because they have been very cautious about putting additional money in and they're probably thinking it's a good time to sell - or certainly see what the options are as far as the club is concerned.

It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool. The Chinese government has dissuaded its corporations from investing in football, so that's one area which has disappeared. I'm not sure there are many domestically that would realistically have close to £4bn to buy Liverpool.

