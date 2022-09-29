Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney will bounce back after not making his England debut during the international break.

T﻿oney received his first Three Lions call-up, but didn't feature in the Nations League matches against Italy or Germany.

W﻿hile there is obvious disappointment, Frank said he respects Gareth Southgate's decision.

He said: "Of course he wanted to play, of course I wanted him to play. But it’s Gareth's decision and I know how it is to be a head coach.

"There are 100 things to consider. You need to think of the best thing for the team and not an individual player. From our perspective, it’s Gareth’s decision and he has done a very good job.

"No matter that he didn’t come on the pitch, it was still a big moment in his life. He wanted to get his cap but before you can do that you need to get called up. Hopefully, the call up will give him more energy and willpower.

"The way to get success is to show resilience and come back from smaller setbacks. Ivan hoped to get on the pitch; we need to move forward and prove people wrong by performing well. Ivan has a strong mentality."