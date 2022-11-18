N﻿ewcastle defender Dan Burn believes he could have "added something" to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

T﻿he towering defender, who has operated at centre-back and left-back this season, was mentioned as a possible call up for the Qatar World Cup.

T﻿he 30-year-old remains uncapped but told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It was just nice to be in the conversation, to be honest.

"When people start talking about it, you do get a bit excited.

"Obviously, I've felt so far away from that for a long time.

"I think it was more just disappointment that I'm 30 years old now, so - not that I ever really had it in my sights - it's something I'll not really get the chance to do.

"So, I was disappointed, but along with probably a hundred other English lads in the Premier League.

"I still think I could have added something to the squad.

"But, Gareth Southgate's done an amazing job over the last six years and he's relied on the lads that have done well for him, and you can't fault that."