Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester United's season is only two games old and already manager Erik ten Hag has puzzles to solve after an indifferent start.

United relied on the generosity of Wolverhampton Wanderers and the officials for victory in their opening game at Old Trafford before they ended well beaten at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ten Hag was correct to state United had their chances at Spurs and should have had a penalty in the first half – although they should also have conceded a spot-kick after the interval – but there is no escaping the reality that his side have not kicked into anything like top gear.

United's midfield looks unbalanced, even after the introduction of Mason Mount or perhaps because of it.

Casemiro, such a force last season, has been left exposed with too much work to do and too much ground to cover. It was no surprise the 31-year-old was eventually over-run by James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the 2-0 defeat.

The jury is also still out on Ten Hag's decision to make Bruno Fernandes captain. He was, with grim inevitability, booked for dissent at Spurs and his confrontational attitude towards officials when things go wrong is more likely to make matters worse than help. It also distracts him from his actual purpose as a midfield creator. He does not look like the sort of leader Manchester United require, even at this early stage.

What United need, above all, is someone with the ruthless edge to finish off the sort of chances they created at Spurs – with Ten Hag hoping £72m summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will fill that role when the striker is fit.

This cannot happen quickly enough for Ten Hag because there is no time to waste in what will be a fierce battle for top four places this season.

It is very early days, but the expectation from Ten Hag would have been that United would perform an awful lot better than they have in their first two Premier League games.