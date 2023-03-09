Nouble frustrated by 'two points dropped' in sluggish second half

Joel Nouble lamented Livingston’s failure to build on a strong first-half display in a “very, very frustrating” draw Dundee United on Wednesday night.

David Martindale’s men led at the break through a Steven Bradley strike, but Aziz Behich volleyed the earlier for bottom club United to leave Livi a point outside the top six.

“It’s two points missed out on, with the way we started and what we want to achieve this season,” striker Nouble told LFC Live.

“These are the sort of games we need to be winning. But after losing four straight games it’s better to get a point than nothing at all.

“We started well, had a good first half then they changed formation to a back four and put us under pressure a bit more.

“I felt we could have handled it a lot better. Their goal was fluky, a decent finish to be fair, and they got confidence from it.

“We had a go at the end but never really created a clear chance.”