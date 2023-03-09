West Ham striker Michail Antonio does not think Manchester United's 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool will hugely disrupt their season.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, the Jamaica forward suggested it was just "one of those days where everything goes right" for Liverpool and stressed United's form this season demonstrated they would bounce back.

"They have just won the Carabao Cup, they're still in the FA Cup and are in a very good league position," he said. "I don't think this will really affect their season.

"It's just how they deal with the thrashing and perform in the next game."

Co-host and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson agreed, but said "all eyes will be on them" when they host Real Betis in the Europa League this evening.

"They will have to show up, be men and show their true characters now," he said. "I'm sure they will do that as there are top players in that squad.

"When you get beat like that, you just want the next game to come as soon as possible so you can put it right."

And how did Antonio explain their second-half capiutulation?

"Maybe we put it down to the game they played against us in mid-week," he smiled. "Clearly it took its toll on them!"

